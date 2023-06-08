Saunders calls on other candidates to support him to ‘stop Chow’
Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders on Thursday urged others who are running to get in line behind him in order to "stop Olivia Chow,” but the appeal is drawing little enthusiasm.
With less than three weeks left in the election, Saunders issued a press release Thursday, calling for “unity” and claiming that “a vote for any other candidate is a vote for Chow.”
Speaking on CP24 Breakfast to announce his appeal, he said “Saunders is how you stop Chow."
Chow has consistently placed well ahead of all the other contenders in the race, with a lead of anywhere from 20 to 25 points according to the polls. Saunders has trailed well behind at 13-14 per cent support, according to recent polls, with Ana Bailao, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow, Anthony Furey and Brad Bradford each just a few points behind him.
“Saunders invites all voters, including the other candidates, to join in this campaign and work together to STOP Olivia Chow,” his press release reads.
Saunders has worked throughout the campaign to try and frame the election as a choice between Chow and himself and he doubled down on that idea Thursday.
PROMISE TRACKER: What the leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are pledging to do
“I've been consistently second in the polls, except for one. I'm not believing their numbers,” Chow told CP24. “But the bottom line is this; the only way that we can stop Olivia Chow from being in that seat is to vote for me.”
He claimed Chow would defund police and raise taxes by 25 per cent, while he would hire more officers.
Asked how he would find the money to hire more officers, Saunders did not respond directly.
Chow has said she believes in “moderate” and “not huge” property tax increases in order to pay for programs like building more affordable housing. She has declined to give an exact number for the increase, saying it doesn’t make sense to do so until the city’s needs are assessed through a budget process.
“I wish the other candidates would focus on what’s important, which is making life affordable for people, building affordable housing,” Chow told CP24 in an interview Thursday when asked about Saunders’ comments. “That’s what people care about. That’s what we need to focus on – building the city together. At least that’s what I’m focused on.”
Earlier in the day Chow announced that as mayor she would offer greater support to renters to prevent renovictions. She said many of the problems facing the city have complex roots which could be addressed in part by doing a better job of taking care of people.
Saunders claimed Chow’s candidacy would be “catastrophic” for the city and cited efforts already underway by the city to decriminalize drugs as part of a wider strategy for dealing with the opioid crisis.
The former police chief has campaigned on a promise to reduce crime, and make the TTC safer, while Chow has pledged to make Toronto “a more affordable, safe and caring city.”
In terms of public safety, Chow has said she would expand an existing pilot project in which teams of mental health professionals respond to some non-violent 911 calls for people in crisis. She has also promised an “Emergency Response Transformation Team” to improve lengthy 911 response times.
CANDIDATES CALL MOVE ‘DESPERATE’
Asked about Saunders’ appeal to support him, a number of other candidates said Thursday that they don’t plan on going anywhere.
Ana Bailao told CP24 that “Toronto cannot afford Olivia Chow,” but said Saunders “is Doug Ford’s puppet.”
She said voting for him would mean handing control of the city to Ford, who previously appointed Saunders as a special adviser on the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment and welcomed his entry into the race.
Bailao also pointed out she has six sitting councilors supporting her bid, as well as a number of other politicians.
Anthony Furey, whose platform is perhaps most closely aligned with Saunders compared to the other candidates, said he can’t see himself dropping out to support Saunders.
“No,” he told CP24. “I mean we know where the numbers are and we know where the polling is, so I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
He pointed out that according to the recent polls, he’s the only one aside from Chow to show gains recently, though he still sits at least 20 points behind her by the most optimistic assessment.
“I do think this move does look a little desperate on the part of his team,” Furey said, adding that he’s excited to continue sharing his own vision with voters.
Saunders’ appeal comes as advance voting opens across the city. There are advance voting locations, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, starting today and running through June 13.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
'Tremendous amount we could be doing': Expert shares tips for preventing, adapting to wildfires
As wildfires rage across Canada in what’s being called an unprecedented season, one expert says there’s more that individuals and communities can do to adapt and prevent forest fires from causing widespread devastation.
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
Special rapporteur David Johnston cuts ties with crisis management firm Navigator
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference has ended ties with crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Thursday.
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, economists are pointing to further tightening in the near term.
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
Wildfire battles continue as heat, air quality alerts affect most of Canada
Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta on Thursday.
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
As bystanders screamed for help, a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Man accused of Claudia Iacono killing was arrested the next day in Ontario on drug charges
An Ontario man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was arrested the day after the killing in Ontario on unrelated drug charges, public records show.
-
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre opens up about life after stroke, depression
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, who spent his life in politics, collapsed and suffered a stroke on April 11, and even as he's slowly recovering, the fighter's instinct, that he's known for, is very much alive.
London
-
Pride and prejudice: Wortley Pride event learning from controversy during inaugural event
The second annual Wortley Pride Festival takes place June 10 in Wortley Village. During the inaugural event in 2022, a disruption occurred that led to charges against a London, Ont. man, and while off putting for organizers, they have learned from that experience.
-
Victim transported to hospital after stabbing, 18-year-old man facing charges
A Hanover, Ont. man is left with potentially life-altering injuries after being stabbed following an overnight argument, police said on Thursday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Smoke continuing, rain forecast for the weekend
After nearly three weeks of no rain in the Forest City and days of hazy skies caused by wildfires, it appears as though rain is finally in the forecast for later this the weekend.
Kitchener
-
SUV smashes into Kitchener LCBO
Police say no one was seriously hurt when an SUV crashed into the front door of an LCBO in south Kitchener Thursday.
-
18-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Kitchener
An 18-year-old woman riding a bike was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what police call “possible serious injuries” after a crash involving a sedan in Kitchener.
-
Air quality in K-W could improve with chance of rain forecast Thursday night: Environment Canada
Waterloo region and Wellington County remain under a special air quality statement for the fourth straight day Thursday with pollution levels expected to worsen into the evening before potential rainfall and shifting winds could bring some reprieve.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
-
Another northern Ont. resident charged for illegal backyard fire, 5th in one week
A fifth person in northern Ontario has been charged in less than a week for having a campfire during the fire ban.
-
Settlements end $100M class action lawsuit by alleged Manitoulin Island abuse survivors
A $100 million class action lawsuit launched on behalf of alleged victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Manitoulin Island has been abandoned after the victims reached individual settlements with the church.
Ottawa
-
Hydro capacity 'tightness' could cause energy shortfalls in Ontario this summer, report warns
Ontario’s electricity grid could be in a precarious spot, especially when demand spikes in a heat wave, according to a new report.
-
Air quality improves over Ottawa, but smoky skies could return on Friday
People in the Ottawa-Gatineau area are breathing fresher air, as smoke and haze from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec moves out of the area.
-
Rising interest rates making 30-year amortization more popular for homebuyers
As interest rates continue to rise, the cost of buying a house in Ottawa and across Canada is becoming more expensive. Many homeowners are now forced to extend their mortgage payments.
Windsor
-
Police release identity of woman’s body found in Windsor field
Windsor police say they discovered the body of a deceased female in a field near Northway Avenue.
-
Windsor woman scammed out of $800 after attempting to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets for herself and granddaughter
A Windsor woman searching for concert tickets said she learned a hard lesson about how easy it is for people to fall victim to online scams.
-
Firefighters battling garage fire in east Windsor
Windsor firefighters are responding to an upgraded working garage in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Parents of boy shot dead in Barrie driveway deliver haunting statements at sentencing hearing
The grief-stricken parents of a young teen killed in his driveway in Barrie in 2021 delivered haunting victim impact statements in court Thursday, recalling the day their "world was destroyed."
-
Heat, dry temperatures cause extreme fire danger rating in Simcoe County
A long stretch without rain combined with high temperatures and dry ground conditions has many municipalities across Simcoe County with an extreme fire danger rating and burn ban.
-
HEALTH ALERT
HEALTH ALERT | Wildfire smoke intensifies over Simcoe County
The shifting winds late Thursday morning are predicted to push high levels of air pollution over the City of Barrie and surrounding areas from smoke emanating from wildfires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
-
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
-
'People are maxing out their credit cards' – Evacuees call for extra emergency money in wildfire aftermath
Evacuees throughout Nova Scotia are calling on the province for more money in the aftermath of wildfires.
Calgary
-
Victims of serious crash east of Calgary identified as sisters from France
RCMP say two victims injured in a horrific crash east of Calgary earlier this week were family members visiting from France.
-
Worker buried in trench collapse during sewer repairs in Charleswood
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a trench collapse that occurred at a utility repair site in the community of Charleswood on Thursday.
-
Silver Springs sinkhole swallows front-end of SUV
Members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Softball-sized hail, strong wind gusts reported in Manitoba storm
A storm that tore through a community northwest of Brandon Wednesday brought with it heavy winds and, in some areas, hail the size of softballs.
-
Man charged in connection to crash that sent two officers to hospital
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left two Winnipeg police officers with serious injuries.
-
Premier remains mum on funding to search Manitoba landfill for remains of 2 women
The decision to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women and who will fund it remains up in the air a month after a feasibility study was completed.
Vancouver
-
Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Tumbler Ridge, a community with a population of 2,400 in northeastern B.C., has been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to the danger posed by an encroaching wildfire.
-
8 festivals in 2 days: Where to celebrate in Metro Vancouver this weekend
With more festivals happening in Metro Vancouver this weekend than there are days to enjoy them, here’s a list to help you plan a packed two days of fun.
-
Bus taking B.C. kids on field trip bursts into flames
No one was harmed when a bus transporting elementary school children to a field trip in B.C. caught fire Thursday, with the flames fully engulfing the coach, spreading to an outbuilding and prompting wildfire concerns.
Edmonton
-
5 women sue Coventry Homes after co-owner charged with sexually assaulting employee
Five women are suing homebuilder Coventry Homes, while a key figure at the company is facing trial on a charge of sexual assault.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith downplays link between wildfires and climate change
Premier Danielle Smith says the government is bringing in arson investigators from outside the province to trace the cause of some wildfires during an unprecedented season in Alberta.
-
Edmonton man becomes 'accidental kidnapper' in Jasper National Park
An Edmonton man recently ran into trouble in Jasper National Park after a hairy hitchhiker hunkered down under the hood of his car.