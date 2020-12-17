TORONTO -- Santa Claus has now been given permission by all levels of government to come to town—even to those cities under lockdown.

On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a proclamation officially deeming the man-in-red an essential service provider, allowing him to move freely through the province in order to deliver gifts to children.

"As children across Ontario count down the days to Christmas with excitement, I want to reassure all the boys and girls out there that Santa is still coming this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ford said in a statement.

“As Premier, I have officially designated Santa Claus as an essential service provider and authorized to deliver toys, treats and good cheer to the children of Ontario. I have also designated the Elves' Toy Workshop as an essential manufacturing business and authorized to supply Santa Claus with toys and gifts.”

“Finally, Santa's Reindeer, including Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph, are proclaimed essential transportation service providers and permitted to pull Santa's sleigh across every part of Ontario.”

The announcement comes one day after Toronto city council adopted a motion calling on the provincial and federal governments to ensure Santa will not have to adhere to any travel restrictions come Christmas Eve.

The motion goes on to say that if Santa were to be naughty and break any other COVID-19 rules, his red suit, beard, cherry nose, distinguished laugh and reindeer would make him easily recognizable.

Glad to see @FordNation & Government of Ontario has responded to Council's request to declare Santa Claus an Essential Service! While Christmas is different this year, boys & girls can rest assured that Santa is still coming to Toronto & towns across Ontario. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/Z1WELbC1CQ — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 17, 2020

By the time the motion passed, the federal government had already answered the city’s plea, clearing Santa and his reindeer for travel in Canadian airspace.

In a statement, Transport Canada said that Santa has ensured them he will take all necessary COVID-19 precautions as he undertakes his gift-giving.

Officials even said Santa has downloaded the COVID Alert app.