    • Salesman charged in luxury vehicle and identity theft fraud: Hamilton police

    A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo. A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.
    Hamilton police have arrested a car salesman as part of an investigation into an alleged fraud where luxury vehicles were bought under stolen identities and then re-registered or exported overseas.

    A 44-year-old man from London, Ont., faces several charges, including 14 counts each of fraud over $5,000 and obtaining credit by fraud.

    Police allege the sales representative used his position at a local dealership to fraudulently acquire 14 high-end vehicles between November 2023 and March 2024.

    They say the purchases were allegedly financed by loans taken out under stolen identifies without the victims' knowledge, in a scheme that left the dealership and financial institutions with $1.5 million in losses.

    Police say only one vehicle has been recovered so far and most of them have been exported out of the country or re-registered.

    Police say the investigation is still active and more arrests are expected.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.  

