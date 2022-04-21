Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In a statement issued Thursday, Russian officials said that Ford, Tory, and 59 others involved in the “development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada” are now prohibited from entering Russia.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Mayor Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson are also listed in the sanctions.

A full list of those sanctioned can be found here.

In response to Thursday’s announcement, Tory issued a statement saying he is proud to stand up for democracy and “against tyranny.”

“No sanctions will ever diminish my complete rejection of an illegal invasion and the terrible loss of innocent lives it has caused,” the statement read.

“My message to the leadership of Russia waging this illegal war remains the same: Stop this aggression and leave Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!"

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Ford's office for comment.

This is a developing news story. More to come.