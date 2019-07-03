

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Due to poor weather conditions, the Roxodus Music Festival in Clearview, Ont. has been cancelled.

The festival, which was slated to take place between July 11 and July 14 at Edenvale Airport, was officially called off on Wednesday.

The organizers said the cancellation was due to “heavy rains” in the spring not allowing the property to accommodate large crowds and performance stages in time for the festival.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to find a solution in which the show can go on but unfortunately we could not make it happen this year,” Fab Loranger, a spokesperson for the event, said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

“Our dream of producing a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ has been put on hold as we take the time to nurture our venue.”

Loranger said organizers hope to see their dream come to life one day without providing any alternative date for the festival to take place.

The Mayor of Clearview Township, Doug Measures, said the cancellation of the event is “rather disappointing,” noting he was a ticket holder himself.

“There has been an awful lot of work that went into this,” he said on Wednesday. “At a special council meeting on June 19 our council did pass all of their official permits – they were allowed to do the concert.”

“They met all of the requirements to provide a safe festival and then in the last five days there has obviously been a lot of concern about the site – the moisture in the ground up here in Clearview Township is pretty significant.”

The news release said information regarding ticket refunds will be “released shortly.”

Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kid Rock, and Nickelback were scheduled to headline the inaugural event.