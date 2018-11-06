

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman accused in a fatal stabbing that took place in a Shoppers Drug Mart in the city’s underground PATH system back in 2015 has been found not criminally responsible.

A not criminally responsible verdict will send Bisesar to a psychiatric hospital.

The verdict comes after the accused pleaded not guilty last week to the charge of first-degree murder, as lawyers argued the 43-year-old woman was not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Her trial was before a judge only.

Rosemarie Junor, 28, was fatally stabbed while shopping in the pharmacy, located beneath Bay and Wellington streets on Dec. 11 2015, while talking to a friend on the phone.

Junor was taken from the scene to hospital via ambulance but she succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

An agreed statement of facts presented in the courtroom on Friday noted that Junor and the accused, Rohinie Bisesar, had never met each other before.

Bisesar’s lawyer Robert Karrass said on Friday that the Crown accepted his submission that his client was suffering from a major mental illness at the time of the deadly stabbing. He said Bisesar was experiencing hallucinations that took control of her physically.

Bisesar has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but is responding well to medication and other treatment, a forensic psychiatrist told a courtroom earlier this year.

After many delays in the trial due to concerns over Bisesar’s mental health, a jury found the woman fit to stand trial last month.