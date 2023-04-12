Rogers Centre roof open on earliest day in Toronto Blue Jays' history

It feels like summer in Toronto today – so much so that the Blue Jays have decided to open the Rogers Centre’s retractable roof earlier than ever before.

Normally, the roof remains closed until at least early May, but with today’s afternoon temperatures in the mid-twenties, the Jays announced on Twitter that the roof is open, and will stay open for tonight’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Prior to today, the earliest date the Rogers Centre’s roof had ever been opened for a game was April 16, 2002.

Fans headed to last night’s home opener held out hope that the newly-renovated Rogers Centre’s roof would be open for them when they arrived, but the team said despite the unseasonably warm temperatures, tests still needed to be carried out before the dome could be safely opened.

With those tests seemingly complete, Jays fans will be able to experience the revamped stadium, and its four new outfield districts, in the open air.

The Roof is OPEN tonight ☀️



Enjoy it, #BlueJays fans! pic.twitter.com/S9qM5zPt4F — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 12, 2023

Just in time for the start of this season, the Jays completed phase one of a $300 million dollar renovation to the Rogers Centre, which fans were able to see for the first time yesterday.

“It's remarkable,” said Neil Quenneville, who had taken the train in from Windsor to see the home opener as a birthday present for his 12-year-old son.

“They've done a great job here, really playing up to the fans…I'm really enjoying it.”

Two of the new outfield areas – The Park Social and the Corona Rooftop Patio – are at the top of the stadium in the 500 level, and offer skyline views of the city.

The Jays are coming off a win against the Tigers last night, when they hit five home runs en route to a 9-3 victory.

With files from the Canadian Press.