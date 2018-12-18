

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A collision between two vehicles in the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon caused a gas leak.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the area of Davenport and Avenue roads.

Toronto police said that one of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a gas line and hit a retirement residence in the area.

The gas leak “is very serious,” but it has been contained, police said.

Roads in the area were blocked off for several hours before reopening around 9 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said there were no reports of injuries due to the collision or gas leak.

Officials from natural gas distributor Enbridge were on scene. Gotell said that crews had to cut into the concrete in the road in order to turn off the gas to the area.

A woman whose mother lives in the Hazelton Place Retirement Residence said that residents with rooms facing Avenue Road were told by officials to go to the other side of the building until the leak is repaired.

Residents of the retirement residence were meant to enjoy a holiday dinner at the building Tuesday evening, the woman told CP24.