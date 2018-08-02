

CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are responding to reports of one person being trapped inside a vehicle that fell into Lake Ontario on Thursday night.

Officials arrived at the scene, located in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street, at around 10 p.m.

Toronto Fire said a bystander jumped into the water in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue one person who was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.

The person who jumped in was able to safely get out of the water, Toronto police later confirmed.

Officers said the search for the person reportedly trapped could go into Friday morning.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.