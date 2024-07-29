TORONTO
Toronto

Reports: Blue Jays trade LHP Kikuchi to Houston for RHP Jake Bloss, others

is heading to Houston. Kikuchi (16) throws to a Detroit Tigers batter in first inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, July 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker is heading to Houston. Kikuchi (16) throws to a Detroit Tigers batter in first inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, July 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Share

Yusei Kikuchi is headed for Houston.

According to several reports Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays are sending the 33-year-old left-handed pitcher to the Astros in return for a package that includes Houston's 23-year-old rookie right-hander Jake Bloss.

The deal was not confirmed by the club as the team played its second game of a doubleheader in Baltimore against the Orioles. During the first game — an 11-5 Orioles victory — the Jays dealt veteran infielder/D-H Josh Turner to the Seattle Mariners for outfield prospect R-J Schreck.

Bloss has already made three starts for the Astros, striking out 11 in almost 12 innings of work, while allowing nine runs on 16 hits and three walks.

Kikuchi, like a lot of his teammates, wasn't having a stellar season. He's registered a 4.75 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings and only 30 walks. Kikuchi is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million pact he signed with the Blue Jays in 2022. He started a league-leading 22 games this season.

The addition of Kikuchi fills a void in the Astros' rotation that has been decimated by injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News