Remote Leafs radio setup proves costly on call of OT goal that gave team series win

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants

Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) striking government workers walk a picket line around the front lawn of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day

The search in Texas for a gunman who fatally shot five neighbours with an AR-style rifle entered a third day Monday after authorities over the weekend widened a dragnet near Houston while acknowledging they had little sense of the killer's possible whereabouts.

Montreal

  • BREAKING

    BREAKING | Two firefighters swept away in Quebec river; police searching

    Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the two firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in the Saint-Urbain sector of Charlevoix when they were swept away by a strong current.

    Several rivers and lakes in some regions of Quebec remain under special surveillance by Public Security on Monday morning, as weather forecasts predicted precipitation for several days in most of them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

  • Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red

    A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton