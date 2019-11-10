

Much of the country will come to a standstill at 11 a.m. on Monday to pay tribute to Canada’s veterans.

Here’s a list of where to find a Remembrance Day ceremony in the GTA.

Ceremonies around the GTA

Old City Hall

60 Queen St. W. -- At the Cenotaph

Time: 10:45 a.m.

The Old City Hall service will also be broadcast via livestream on the City's YouTube channel

East York Civic Centre

850 Coxwell Avenue - Memorial Gardens

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre

399 The West Mall - Cenotaph

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Meridian Arts Centre

George Weston Recital Hall

5040 Yonge St. (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts)

Time: 10:45 a.m.

York Civic Centre

2690 Eglinton Avenue West -- Cenotaph

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Fort York National Historic Site

250 Fort York Blvd.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Toronto Zoo Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony

2000 Meadowvale Road -- Waterside Theatre

Time: 10:55 a.m.

(free admission ends at 10:30 a.m.)

Queen's Park Ceremony of Remembrance

Ontario Veterans' Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Mississauga

300 City Centre Drive - Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial

Time: 10:30 to 11:20 a.m.

Markham

171 Town Centre Blvd. -- Flato Markham Theatre

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Brampton

2 Wellington Street -- Brampton City Hall

Time: 10 a.m.

Weather

Those attending an outdoor ceremony will want to bundle up as the temperature will be at minus 2 C. It will be mainly cloudy with periods of snow, according to Environment Canada.