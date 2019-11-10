Remembrance Day ceremonies happening around the GTA
A security guard adjusts one of the thousands of Canadian flags honouring fallen soldiers which are planted on the front lawn of the Manulife head office in downtown Toronto on Nov. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:33PM EST
Much of the country will come to a standstill at 11 a.m. on Monday to pay tribute to Canada’s veterans.
Here’s a list of where to find a Remembrance Day ceremony in the GTA.
Ceremonies around the GTA
Old City Hall
60 Queen St. W. -- At the Cenotaph
Time: 10:45 a.m.
The Old City Hall service will also be broadcast via livestream on the City's YouTube channel
East York Civic Centre
850 Coxwell Avenue - Memorial Gardens
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Etobicoke Civic Centre
399 The West Mall - Cenotaph
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Meridian Arts Centre
George Weston Recital Hall
5040 Yonge St. (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts)
Time: 10:45 a.m.
York Civic Centre
2690 Eglinton Avenue West -- Cenotaph
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Fort York National Historic Site
250 Fort York Blvd.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Toronto Zoo Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony
2000 Meadowvale Road -- Waterside Theatre
Time: 10:55 a.m.
(free admission ends at 10:30 a.m.)
Queen's Park Ceremony of Remembrance
Ontario Veterans' Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Mississauga
300 City Centre Drive - Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial
Time: 10:30 to 11:20 a.m.
Other Remembrance Day Ceremonies across Mississauga, click here.
Markham
171 Town Centre Blvd. -- Flato Markham Theatre
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Brampton
2 Wellington Street -- Brampton City Hall
Time: 10 a.m.
For other Remembrance Day ceremonies in the province, click here.
Weather
Those attending an outdoor ceremony will want to bundle up as the temperature will be at minus 2 C. It will be mainly cloudy with periods of snow, according to Environment Canada.