Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
As the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak contained and travel advisories for Canada's largest city were lifted, efforts immediately began to bring people back to Toronto -- and one of the country's biggest music events was born.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
On July 30, 2003, an estimated 450,000 to 500,000 people descended on Downsview Park for what was officially called the Molson Canadian Rocks for Toronto concert, but more commonly known as SARSstock or SARSfest.
With that attendance, it was the largest concert in Canadian history.
The concert was a fundraiser for health-care and hospitality workers and featured an all-star lineup with The Rolling Stones as the headline act along with AC/DC, Justin Timberlake and Canadian acts such as Rush, The Guess Who, Kathleen Edwards and Blue Rodeo. The tickets were sold for as little as $21.50.
With the gates opening at 8 a.m. and the concert lasting through the early hours of the next morning, attendees of all ages braved the hot weather and crowds. The show was also broadcast countrywide.
Justin Timberlake performs during the concert for SARS relief at Downsview Park in Toronto Wednesday July 30, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris
Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd hosted the event, with actors Jim Belushi and Catherine O'Hara also making appearances.
SARSfest snowballed into one of the most significant events in Toronto's history, giving residents and tourists assurance that normal life in the city was back.
The Canadian Press spoke to an organizer, a performer and attendees about their reflections on the event 20 years later.
DENNIS MILLS
The idea for SARSfest was conceived by then-TorontoMP Dennis Mills, who had beenbrainstorming with the city on how to revive Toronto's economy following SARS -- severe acute respiratory syndrome.
After Mills spoke with Toronto concert promoter and former Rolling Stones manager Michael Cohl, The Rolling Stones quickly agreed to reschedule their European tour to play the show.
But SARSfest was not an easy event to pull off by any means. Mills, who partnered with then-Sen.Jerry Grafstein to organize the concert, says it was successful through co-operation by many levels of government and a series of "lucky breaks."
Initially, the concert was pitched as a government-funded event, which was heavily criticized at the time.
"Initially, most people in the city wanted to stone me," Mills said.
"They wanted no part of me because I was suggesting that we the government step up. And then finally when we got Molson's involved, everybody came on side."
Once private funding was secured to pay the artists, Mills still had to convince the Toronto police chief, the city and the provincial and federal governments to back the idea of a massive festival being organized in 10 weeks.
"But what happened was the will of our entire community came together and held each other's hands," Mills said.
Mills recalls many people pitching in to help with various logistical challenges in organizing the event.
The Flaming Lips Wayne Coyne throws out a balloon during their performance at the concert for SARS relief at Downsview Park in Toronto Wednesday July 30, 2003. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris)
This included convincing Bombardier, which owned the airstrip at the concert grounds, to hold off on shipping their planes out because organizers required an extra day to build the sound infrastructure.
Mills said it was this spirit of collaboration that made the event so successful.
"Here it is 20 years later, and people come up to me and say: `I was there, I had a great time,"' he said.
"The people that went to that event by and large had a lasting memory."
JIM CUDDY
One of the performers at SARSfest was Toronto-based country rockband Blue Rodeo. The band's frontman Jim Cuddy recalls getting the phone call asking them to perform five days before the concert.
After a performance in Vancouver the evening before,they had to be escorted from the venue in rickshaws, with police running alongside them, so they could make their red-eye flight to Toronto.
Once they arrived, he recalls The Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards and members of AC/DC walking around backstage, where they all took pictures together.
"A remarkable thing was just the camaraderie among all the bands," he said.
When Blue Rodeo took to the stage in the late afternoon, Cuddy said he had never seen such a big crowd in his life.
A fan holds a Canadian flag with SARSTOCK written on it at the Concert for SARS Relief at Downsview Park in Toronto Tuesday July 30, 2003. The Rolling Stones along with more than 15 other acts are expected to draw more than 450,000 people. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer)
"It was just people as far as you could see," he said. "Sometimes across a large crowd you feel like there's whole other satellites of interest, but this felt like everybody was attuned to the stage."
Cuddy has since looked back at broadcasts of the event and has vivid memories of looking out at the crowd and the energy the bandreceived during their approximately 20-minute set.
"There's so many moments in my work life that I've just had to just open my eyes and just absorb where I am and that was certainly one of them," he said.
Cuddy said he would have liked to see something similar for the country to unite around -- especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think to celebrate our country, our city, to celebrate music and to give people a thrill, especially now that they've had really tough times for two or three years -- I think it would be great," he said.
DARA AVENIUS AND ASHLEY CASTLE
Dara Avenius and her friend Ashley Castle have fond memories of the concert. The pair, who were in their early 20s at the time, drove eight hours with Castle's mom from Upstate New York -- their first trip to Canada.
They had heard about the concert only days before and felt they had to go because of the cheap ticket prices and the prospect of seeing AC/DC and The Rolling Stones.
"They were fantastic" Castle said, recalling The Rolling Stones' performance. "It was incredible. We made our way down as close to the front as we could get and got fairly close to the stage actually."
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger (right) and Keith Richards perform at the Concert for SARS Relief at Downsview Park in Toronto Wednesday July 30, 2003. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer)
Avenius was a fan of AC/DC and recalls the heat of prop flames coming from the stage.
"It was in the centre of summer, so it was really hot," Avenius said, "I don't think I've ever been to a festival that big ever before."
The two remember Justin Timberlake's performance, where anotherwise calm and polite crowd booed him and threw bottles of urine on stage during both his own performance and when he was invited on stage by The Rolling Stones.
"It was like one massive wave of people booing him," Castle said.
Timberlake told a U.K. talk show in 2020 that he still had a lot of "trauma" from the performance.
But overall, both Castle and Avenius said it was a relatively peaceful environment for a crowd of that size.
Their only complaint was the difficulty they had in finding water throughout the day as they were not allowed to bring a water bottle with them.
"I think for the most part people were, you know, very civilized," Castle said. "There wasn't like a lot of, pushing and shoving. I mean, hey, you guys are Canadian. That's not really your thing."
ALLISON DUBE
Allison Dube from Hamilton, Ont., was 17 years old when she went to SARSfest with her father and brother. She recalls taking a crowded GO train early in the morning to get to the concert. She remembers the day as an exhausting one but unlike anything she has experienced since with the energy of the crowd and performers.
"We grew up listening to classic rock," she said, adding that she was excited for the "once-in-a-lifetime lineup" of that music genre.
"And that was really cool."
She said SARS had been a stressful experience, especially for her mom who was a nurse at the time. For her, the concert marked the closing of a chapter in the SARS epidemic.
"It really seemed to put Toronto on the map," she said.
An aerial view of the SARS relief concert at Downsview Park in Toronto on Wednesday, July 30, 2003. (CP PHOTO/J.P. Moczulski)
"Looking at the star power of the people we got to see in one place, like, we'll never match that again, especially for the price. I think the tickets were like 20 bucks. You can't buy a beer at a concert anywhere for 20 bucks," she said.
She has held onto a black T-shirt that she got from the event with a Molson logo and the artistlineup on the back, which serves as a souvenir from an era when many people didn't have cameras with them.
"I think that's been a big change in concert going. Like with phones and recording - there wasn't any so you really had to be there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists discover antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 variants, potentially prevent future coronavirus outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
App feature helps you plan your new commute with the REM
To help commuters adapt, a popular public transit app -- appropriately called "Transit App" -- is introducing a new feature. "Preview mode" helps people plan their trips ahead of time and compare different routes.
-
Scientists discover antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 variants, potentially prevent future coronavirus outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
London
-
Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
-
Robbery suspect sought after threatening to kill store employee
Sarnia police are requesting the public’s help in apprehending a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and threatened to kill an employee while holding a knife early Sunday morning.
-
Island Fest brings Caribbean flair to the Forest City
From food, to drinks and live performances, if you want a taste of the tropics then perhaps Island Fest is the place for you to be on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Police hand out two dozen charges after dramatic chase in Kitchener neighbourhood
A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.
-
Wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted daughter may be in Stratford
Stratford police are searching their community for a wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted her three-year-old daughter.
Northern Ontario
-
Scientists discover antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 variants, potentially prevent future coronavirus outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
Impaired driver rolled ATV in northern Ont., police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
-
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
1,700 customers in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power following Friday's storm
Approximately 1,700 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power for a second day following Friday's severe thunderstorm that hit the national capital region.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.
Windsor
-
Windsor police nab stunt driver for travelling nearly double the speed limit
A driver in Windsor, Ont. will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly driving 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone earlier this week.
-
Windsorites brave rain for annual Lupus Walk
Residents in Windsor, Ont. took strides on Saturday to make strides in the fight against lupus. Supporters braved the rain on Saturday morning for the 22nd annual Lupus Walk at Jackson Park.
-
'He's looking down with love': Windsor, Ont. car enthusiast gets classic car funeral procession
A Windsor man who died earlier this week was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, but not before he was treated to quite the fitting procession for a car enthusiast.
Barrie
-
Serious crash closes Highway 400 at Highway 12 off-ramp in Tay Township
Emergency crews have shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Tay Township after a serious crash near the Highway 12 off-ramp.
-
Hydro pole crash closes section of Yonge Street in Elmvale for most of the day
An overnight collision with a hydro pole will frustrate residents and motorists in Elmvale throughout the day.
-
Police, agencies raise awareness around human trafficking in York Region
Police and community agencies in York Region are raising awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
Calgary
-
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
-
Surge clinch first place as Stingers defeat Sea Bears in Winnipeg
Calgary had Saturday night off but thanks to a helping hand from the Edmonton Stingers, the Surge clinched first place in the western conference.
-
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt wins ski summer jumping bronze; Strate finishes eighth
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt won bronze at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix summer series opener on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor Mart workers picketing on Sunday, marking first weekend of strike action
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) says Liquor Mart workers will be taking strike action on Sunday, marking the first weekend since contract negotiations began that employees have been off the job.
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Winnipeggers being warned after lithium-ion batteries cause fire
The City of Winnipeg has issued a warning after a house fire in the city was caused by the charging of lithium-ion batteries.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
-
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
B.C. Lions add to Elks' misery with 27-0 victory in Edmonton
The Elks have taken sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history.
-
At Women's World Cup, Canada's new sports minister says she fully supports team's equal pay fight
Carla Qualtrough, recently named sports minister in Canada, voiced her support for the national team's fight for equal pay and support during a visit to a training camp in Melbourne before its make-or-break Women's World Cup match Monday against Australia.