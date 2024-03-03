Remains of man discovered at Toronto waste management facility: police

Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Homicide and Missing Person Unit was called to 260 New Toronto St. in Etobicoke, Ont. at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the service confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

The deceased, an adult male, was believed to have been transported to the facility in a waste management truck, police said.

“Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may have been outside of Toronto,” a spokesperson for the service said Sunday.

The investigation is currently being led by TPS’ 22 Division. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or crime stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.