TORONTO
Toronto

    • Remains of man discovered at Toronto waste management facility: police

    260 New Toronto Street can be seen above. (Google Maps) 260 New Toronto Street can be seen above. (Google Maps)
    Share

    Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility in Toronto.

    The Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Homicide and Missing Person Unit was called to 260 New Toronto St. in Etobicoke, Ont. at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the service confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

    The deceased, an adult male, was believed to have been transported to the facility in a waste management truck, police said.

    “Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may have been outside of Toronto,” a spokesperson for the service said Sunday.

    The investigation is currently being led by TPS’ 22 Division. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or crime stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News