Reinhart the hero as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead

Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf watches the puck fly into the net during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Laughlin Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf watches the puck fly into the net during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Laughlin

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman: AP source

Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton