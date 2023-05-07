RECAP: Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead

After finally winning a first-round NHL playoff series for the first time in almost 20 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have looked out of sorts in round two.

The Leafs dropped Games 1 and 2 at home against the Florida Panthers earlier this week, and lost Game 3 in overtime Sunday night. They now trail the best-of-seven series 3-0.

The Leafs will have to win Game 4 on Wednesday in order to force a Game 5 back in Toronto.

Here's a recap of Game 3:

9:30 p.m.

Panthers score in overtime to beat Maple Leafs 3-2. Florida takes a 3-0 lead in the series.

9:09 p.m.

The Leafs and Panthers remain locked at two goals apiece after the third period. Game 3 goes to overtime.

8:32 p.m.

The third and final period of Game 3 is underway, with the score tied 2-2.

And the Leafs will be without their starting goaltender for the rest of the game, the team confirmed.

Maple Leafs G Ilya Samsonov will not return to tonight’s game. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 8, 2023

8:15 p.m.

The Leafs and Panthers are tied at 2 goals apiece after the second period.

8 p.m.

Carter Verhaeghe scores for the Panthers to tie the game at 2-2.

7:48 p.m.

The Leafs regain the lead after Erik Gustafsson’s goal midway through the second period. Toronto leads Florida 2-1.

7:41 p.m.

Panthers forward Anthony Duclair scores a power play goal on Joseph Woll to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period.

7:37 p.m.

Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov exits the game less than a minute into the second period with an injury after he was inadvertently knocked down by Luke Schenn. He has been replaced by Joseph Woll.

7:15 p.m.

The Leafs take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to Sam Lafferty’s goal early in the first period.

6:45 p.m.

Less than three minutes into the first period, Sam Lafferty scores on a one-timer to give the Leafs an early 1-0 lead.

LAFF GETS US GOING!!! pic.twitter.com/8jTkVnQgsa — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 7, 2023

Leafs Game 3 Lineup

In their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs were without winger Michael Bunting for Games 3 and 4. Now, they’ll be without the standout rookie who replaced him.

Matthew Knies, who suffered a concussion in Game 2, has been ruled out for Games 3 and 4 and is unlikely to return at all during the series, according to Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe.

The 20-year-old was cross-checked into the boards in the first period by Florida's Sam Bennett, who followed up by grabbing the Leafs winger by the head/neck and slamming him backwards onto the ice behind the Panthers' goal.

Knies did not return to the game after the first intermission. Bennett was not penalized on the play.