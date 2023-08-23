RCMP investigating Ford government's handling of the Ontario Greenbelt

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being referred to the file by provincial police.

The force will investigate “irregularities in the disposition of the Greenbelt,” it said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

“We will review and assess the information received and will take appropriate action as deemed necessary," it continued. "As the investigation is in its infancy and is ongoing, we decline to offer any further comments."

News of the investigation came shortly after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced they had referred inquiries on the Greenbelt controversy to the RCMP to “avoid any potential perceived conflict of interest.”

"In order to protect the integrity of the process, it would not be appropriate to provide any further comment," it continued, directing additional questions to the RCMP.

When reached for comment, spokesperson for the premier's office, Ivana Yelich, told CTV News Toronto the decision was made independently from the government.

"The government is currently working to implement all 14 recommendations put forward in the report related to process," Yelich said.

Earlier this month, Ontario's Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk released a scathing report on the government's handling of land removal from the Greenbelt. Lysyk made 15 recommendations in the report, and the province committed to implementing 14 of them.

The sole recommendation the provincial government will not be implementing is the recommendation to review its decision to open up part of the Greenbelt to housing development.

This is a developing story. More to come...