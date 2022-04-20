Raptors return home for Game 3 of the NBA playoffs. Here's where to watch

The Raptors are at home for Game 3 of their series against the 76ers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

Toronto trails Philadelphia 2-0 in a post-season matchup that has seen the Raps hamstrung by injuries and illness.

Scottie Barnes was on the receiving end of a sprain in Game 1 after the nearly seven-foot-tall Sixers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his ankle. The NBA rookie of the year finalist is still listed as “doubtful,” although coach Nick Nurse has said the 20-year-old is a "maybe" ahead of tonight’s game.

Nurse added that Gary Trent Jr., who has been battling a non-COVID-19 illness, and Thaddeus Young (hyperextended left thumb) would play Wednesday.

That’s welcome news to the Raptors, who need a win tonight to avoid losing three straight games in the best-of-seven series.

Toronto has been on the wrong end of a 2-0 series deficit before. The Raptors lost their first two games against the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and would go on to win their first-ever NBA championship that season.

Here’s where you can catch tonight’s game:

SCOTIABANK ARENA

Believe it or not, a handful of standard tickets are still up for grabs for tonight’s game at Scotiabank Arena -- though that’s likely to change in the next few hours.

The remaining tickets can be found here.

'JURASSIC PARK'

If you can’t get inside the arena, the so-called “Jurassic Park” has returned home to Scotiabank’s tailgate area. The outdoor space has seen thousands of Raptors fans cheer on the team during playoff runs of the past while watching games in real-time on a massive screen.

This year’s viewing party is a little different in that fans will need to obtain free mobile passes to enter Maple Leaf Square. Each guest can obtain as many as four passes which are available 24 to 48 hours before each confirmed game. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Game 3.

You can get your passes here, depending on availability, but officials say they are already at capacity for tonight’s game.

Raptors fans watch Toronto play the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 2 of the first round of NBA post season action on a big screen out front of Scotiabank Arena in "Jurassic Park", in Toronto, Monday, April 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

REAL SPORTS

Real Sports, which is also located in Maple Leaf Square, has become the go-to place to catch a playoff game in Toronto in recent years. There’s no shortage of TV screens or food and beverage options at this downtown sports staple.

Click here to make a reservation.

DUFF’S FAMOUS WINGS

With three locations across the Greater Toronto Area, this famous wing joint has spicy offerings that would put a smile on Pascal Siakam’s face.

Duff’s doesn’t take reservations, so get there early to secure a table.

MCSORELY'S SALOON & GRILL

Raptors fans in midtown Toronto don’t have to travel far to watch Game 3. McSorely's Saloon & Grill, located on Bayview Avenue, just south of Eglinton, is boasting full sound and 15 TVs for tonight’s game. The popular Leaside eatery is also offering beer and food specials for each game in the series.

THE LOOSE MOOSE

A short walk from Scotiabank Arena, you can also catch Game 3 action at the Loose Moose. With a wide selection of draught beer and massive servings of food, there’s something for every Raps fan at this Front Street establishment.

Make your reservation here.

ROUND THE HORN

Located on Roncesvalles Avenue in the city’s west end, this no-frills sports bar has as many TV screens as it does craft beer from Ontario. The space is on the smaller side, so be sure to get there before tip off to grab a seat.

Game 3 goes at 8 p.m.