Toronto

    • Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.

    The Knicks filed suit against the Raptors, their new head coach Darko Rajakovic and a former Knicks scouting employee in late August, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.

    New York is seeking unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks' trade secrets.

    The lawsuit claims that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable software, had been downloaded thousands of times by Raptors employees.

    Ujiri was asked about the lawsuit at a news conference in downtown Toronto this morning.

    “There has been one time a team has sued a team in the NBA. One time. Go figure,” said a terse Ujiri.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker

    On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News