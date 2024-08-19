Ramp between Hwy. 403 and Hwy. 410 closed due to flooding

A busy ramp linking two highways in Mississauga has been closed due to flood damage.

In a post on X Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the ramp from the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 to the northbound lanes of Highway 410 is currently closed for repairs.

It is not known how long the closure will last.

It comes after a weekend of heavy rainfall that saw roads and highways flooded.

People had to be rescued from five vehicles stuck in high water on Hwy. 410, near Hwy. 401 after the highway flooded.

No injuries were reported, but officials said motorists should expect some delays in that area.