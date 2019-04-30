

As residents in Ontario cottage country wade through days’ worth of flood damage, the threat of more rain could worsen an already dire situation.

A rainfall warning is currently in effect for the Parry Sound – Muskoka area, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound, Roseau and Killbear Park. Minden Hills and Haliburton are also expected to be affected.

The region could see as much as 35 milimetres of rain by Thursday morning.

“The ground has limited ability to absorb further rainfall,” Environment Canada warned in an advisory, issued Tuesday morning. “Some areas will begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to rain in the morning. Local snow and ice pellet amounts of two centimetres are possible.”

The forecast follows more than a week of flood conditions exacerbated by rapidly rising water levels.

A state of emergency was declared in Bracebridge last week, with Minden Hills, Huntsville, and Muskoka Lakes Township also declaring emergencies soon afterward.

While officials said Monday that water levels have begun to go down, the imminent rain has many bracing for another blow.

Nearly 100 soldiers from the Canadian military were called to the area to help fill sandbags and assist in emergency evacuations, as needed.

A drinking water advisory remains in place for those in the region using well water, with residents being told to assume the water is not drinkable for the time being.

The surging floodwaters hit historic records over the weekend and have since exceeded the level reached during devastating floods in 2013.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith was hopeful Monday that the past two days of dry conditions would allow enough water to move on so that levels don’t spike like they did last week.

On Maplewood Road, just outside of Bracebridge, residents have been fighting a losing battle.

Bill Talbot has been working to save his home for days.

“If it breaches that little berm over there now, we’ll be into hell,” he said, pointing to a small strip of land just on the outskirt of his property.

“Because then the current will be washing into here and this will become the river.”

Bracebridge Bay Park remains under water and 17 roads are still closed, cutting off access to some parts of the town. Many residents have evacuated, but others have decided to ride it out. Seasonal home owners in the area have been asked to put off checking on their cottages until further notice.

In Huntsville, water levels have come down slightly, but not enough.

Huge portions of the town remain under water, including Moose Delaney’s Sports Bar and Grill.

“In the last two days, I would say it dropped about five inches,” said owner Dan Barkwell.

But that’s not nearly low enough to reopen, which has left Barkwell worried about what the extended eight-day closure will do for his bottom line.

“Sales for a week are around $25,000,” he said.

About 70 kilometres to the southwest, in Moon River, Ont., residents have been urged to consider evacuating.

Many homeowners who thought they had prepared after the 2013 flood have found themselves in a familiar situation.

Dave Stoddart and his daughter spent much of the weekend sandbagging the perimeter of his home. On Monday, they set up a pipe to drain as much water as they could from the porch.

“We had enough of a moat around it that we could turn the pump on,” he said. “We were about one brick short of the water entering the residence at that time.”

Smith is expected to provide an update on flooding in the town at 11 a.m.

