TORONTO -- GO Transit says the rail blockade on tracks between Hamilton and Aldershot has forced it to cancel five trains and replace them with shuttle buses.

The 5:23 a.m. Niagara Falls departure bound for Union Station, West Harbour GO departures at 6:09 a.m. and 7:09 a.m., the Niagara Falls departure at 5:23 a.m. and the St. Catharines departure scheduled for 5:46 a.m. have all been replaced with shuttle bus service.

Metrolinx spokesperson Scott Money warned commuters on the Lakeshore West Line to expect crowding on remaining trains along the route, as well as difficulty parking at stations.

“Anyone who takes the GO train from west of Burlington will definitely feel the impact this morning,” he told CP24.

He said he was not aware of when police, who were waiting on either side of the strip of small campfires stretched along the rails Tuesday morning, would move in to clear the tracks.

Protesters sat on the tracks between Hamilton and Aldershot on Monday night in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia and their supporters, who oppose a natural gas pipeline under construction on their territory.

Yesterday, CN Rail police and OPP officers forcibly removed demonstrators from the rail line in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, ending a 19-day-long blockade of all freight and passenger rail traffic.