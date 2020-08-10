TORONTO -- A daring raccoon is braving new heights after scaling a downtown crane on Monday morning.

The animal was first spotted climbing the structure near Peter and Adelaide streets at around 6:30 a.m.

All nearby eyes are on the sky as concerned residents have been tweeting throughout the day about the raccoon’s stunt.

Toronto Fire has been alerted about the raccoon’s risky adventure but said they typically don’t respond to animal calls.

Toronto Animal Services is at the scene to help get the distressed critter down.

Meanwhile, construction workers have been trying to lure the animal down by hoisting up a cage filled with food halfway up the crane.

They said they’re hopeful the food will entice the raccoon to crawl back down.

The construction workers told CP24 that this isn't the first time a raccoon has climbed and got stuck on a crane.