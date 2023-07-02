Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered “armed and dangerous” after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured.
Officers were called to a commercial plaza on Queensway East, west of Dixie Road, just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
At that time, police said, three men suffering from gunshot wounds were located and rushed to a trauma centre.
Duty Insp. Nagtegaal told reporters at the scene Saturday night that one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries while the other two were listed as stable.
A fourth victim with gunshot wounds, who made their own way to hospital, was also in stable condition following the shooting, according to Nagtegaal.
In an update, police told CP24 on Sunday that the condition of the victim who sustained critical injuries has improved and their injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening.
The current condition of the other three victims is unknown at this time.
Video taken from the scene of the shooting showed a white 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck fleeing the area and police determined that to be the suspect vehicle.
Police on the scene of a shooting near Queensway East and Dixie Road. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
The truck was later found unoccupied in Caldedon, Ont., Nagtegaal said, adding that officers were sent to the area more than 40 kilometres away from the scene to inspect the vehicle.
It’s unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting and no descriptions have been released by police.
Police said that while any occupants of the suspect vehicle should be considered “armed and dangerous,” they also believe the shooting was targeted and, as a result, there's no general risk of safety to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
With files from Bryann Aguilar
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Children who read for fun did better in school, were happier as teens, study finds
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Montreal
-
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Smog advisory lifted in Montreal but air quality remains a 'moderate' risk
Those four golden words -- 'no alerts in effect' -- graced the top of Environment Canada's Montreal webpage Sunday morning. But that doesn't mean the smoke is undetectable. The city air still appeared hazy in the early hours of the day, but Environment Canada says the risk level has been bumped down to 'moderate.'
-
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
London
-
Dog friendly areas added to Saugeen Shores beaches
The Town of Saugeen Shores has approved the addition of dog-friendly areas along the waterfront.
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
Huron County OPP seek ‘suspicious’ pick-up truck
Huron County OPP is looking for witnesses after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in Goderich.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.
-
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes
OC Transpo is reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.
-
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police investigating overnight stabbing in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning in the ByWard Market.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning in effect
A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas due to the potential for heavy rainfall.
-
A powerful storm, worsening air quality and a riverside staple closes its doors: Top 5 Windsor stories this week
A powerful storm rips through the region, worsening air quality worries residents, construction moves forward at Gordie Howe Bridge, a west end encampment causes concern and a riverside staple closes its doors. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Barrie
-
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Midland construction zone claims life of Penetanguishene man
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Calgary Meals on Wheels launches delicious fundraiser with YYC Scoop Fest
The first-ever YYC Scoop Fest has kicked off.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
-
Calgary celebrates Canada Day by reflecting, learning history
Thousands in Calgary are celebrating Canada’s 156th birthday by reflecting and learning about the country’s history.
Winnipeg
-
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack, province bringing in trappers
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
-
Visiting Blue Bombers storm past Alouettes 17-3
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes' two-game unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end on Saturday night as they dropped a 17-3 decision to the dominant Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
Edmonton
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
-
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.