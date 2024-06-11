QEW reopens west of Toronto after dump truck hit overpass

The QEW has fully reopened this morning after a dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass in Mississauga, closing the highway in both directions for several hours.

Police said shortly before 7 a.m., a dump truck with its bin up hit a pedestrian bridge under construction near North Service Road.

“The damage to the pedestrian overpass is extensive,” OPP Const. Nicki Morris told CP24 on Tuesday. “Parts of the bridge are dangling, which does create obviously a dangerous situation for all motorists in the area."

The incident closed the highway between Cawthra and Dixie roads for nearly five hours but all lanes reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the driver of the transport truck will face.

“I can’t speak to the charges at this point. The Mississauga OPP is investigating that,” Morris said.

“Driving with the bin up on dump truck, colliding with a bridge creates obviously not just a significant hazard and danger but a significant inconvenience to the people travelling across the QEW today.”