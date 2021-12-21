A four-year-old pug that police say was stolen from a fenced-in Toronto backyard last week has been found safe, police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, police said that on Dec. 17, between the hours of 9:30 and 9:45 a.m., the dog was let outside the home, which is located in the area of Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent.

Police said the dog disappeared from the yard and that the owners believe the dog was taken as there was no means to escape the yard.

The pug, named Bugsy, may have then been listed for sale on Kijiji.

Police said that around 5 p.m. on Thursday, an officer located Bugsy in the Delsing Drive and Humber Boulevard area.

Bugsy has been reunited with his family, police say.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and didn't say what led to the dog being found.