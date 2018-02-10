Protest held at Que. courthouse where man, 18, shot in head
Police tape is seen in front of the courthouse in Maniwaki, Que. after two people were injured in a shooting there, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Friends and loved ones of an 18-year-old who was seriously injured in an altercation with a special contable held a protest on Saturday in front of the Quebec courthouse where the young man was shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 7:34PM EST
MANIWAKI, Que. -- Friends and loved ones of an 18-year-old who was seriously injured in an altercation with a special contable held a protest today in front of the Quebec courthouse where the young man was shot.
The raucous participants cheered and waved signs reading Justice for Steven, as they held a small demonstration and march in Maniwaki, about 130 km north of Ottawa.
Steven Bertrand was shot in the head on Jan. 31 after struggling with a special constable.
Quebec's police watchdog says the young man allegedly grabbed the constable's baton and inflicted a blow before the constable pulled a service weapon and fired it.
Bertrand's mother, Julie, said at the protest that her son is still in hospital, but is awake and happy to know people are supporting him.
She says the family eventually plans to take legal action against the Quebec government, as well as those responsible for security at the courthouse.