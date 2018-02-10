

The Canadian Press





MANIWAKI, Que. -- Friends and loved ones of an 18-year-old who was seriously injured in an altercation with a special contable held a protest today in front of the Quebec courthouse where the young man was shot.

The raucous participants cheered and waved signs reading Justice for Steven, as they held a small demonstration and march in Maniwaki, about 130 km north of Ottawa.

Steven Bertrand was shot in the head on Jan. 31 after struggling with a special constable.

Quebec's police watchdog says the young man allegedly grabbed the constable's baton and inflicted a blow before the constable pulled a service weapon and fired it.

Bertrand's mother, Julie, said at the protest that her son is still in hospital, but is awake and happy to know people are supporting him.

She says the family eventually plans to take legal action against the Quebec government, as well as those responsible for security at the courthouse.