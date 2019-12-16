TORONTO -- Toronto police and the family of Barry and Honey Sherman said the private investigation into the billionaire couple's murders is now over.

On Monday morning, police and the family released a joint statement to announce the private investigation’s closure and to remind the public that the police investigation remains active and ongoing.

The private investigation’s tip line has also closed, and police are asking the public again to submit to them any new or old tips they never received.

“Having tips come directly to us and avoiding any delay in receiving that information is going to be huge for us,” Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters Monday. “The next few weeks is going to be very busy.”

The update came as the family marked two years since the billionaire couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their mansion at 50 Old Colony Road on Dec. 15, 2017.

The home has since been demolished.

About six weeks after the Shermans' deaths, homicide detectives said they believed the Shermans were the victims of a targeted double homicide.

The family, who hired a team of private investigators to probe the murders shortly after the couple was found dead, had offered a $10 million reward to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the couple’s killer.

The family is still offering the reward but with the help of police now.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not publicly identified any possible suspects.

