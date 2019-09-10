The owners of a closed mom-and-pop stationary store in the city’s east end were shocked to learn that their beloved shop may be used by a pot retailer.

After 85 years on Kingston Road, Randall’s Stationary sold its last greeting card on Tuesday.

“I’m so happy, but I’m also so sad,” retiring owner JinWoo Lee told CTV News Toronto.

But he and his wife say they were surprised to learn their property was listed on the recent pot shop lottery. The new owner won a license for a legal cannabis store in the recent provincial lottery, and many community members aren’t pleased—least of all the daycare four doors down.

“Our priority is the safety of our children,” Beaches Montessori School co-owner Julie Mitchell said.

The preschool is just 30 metres down the street from the proposed new pot shop—well within the 150 metres that the government prescribes as the necessary buffer zone between a cannabis store and a school.

Although the Montessori School owners have received no official explanation from provincial officials as to why the location would be allowed, it seems as though daycares are not covered under the 150 metre rule.

“Presumably, like most licensed daycares, [we] thought we were protected under the legislation,” said co-owner Leigh Anne Jacques.

“If a group of people got together and decided they needed to put a buffer zone around schools, we’re just looking for consistency.”



Beaches Montessori School co-owners Leigh Anne Jacques and Julie Mitchell are protesting the proposed new pot shop location. (Natalie Johnson/CTV News Toronto)

Neither the ministries of education and finance nor the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) could provide CTV News Toronto with an explanation as to why preschools were not covered by the school buffer zone rule.

But the AGCO notes that winning a license for a cannabis shop does not guarantee a successful application. The applicant must post a notice for 15 calendar days at the retail site once the full application is complete and then community has an opportunity to provide feedback.

Des Gilling, who has shopped at Randall's Stationary since he bought his high school textbooks there in 1981, was sad to see the neighbourhood fixture close and be replaced by a cannabis shop so close to the Montessori school.

“They’re there for instruction, it’s not just a daycare,” he said. “So I think they should be included, recognized as a school.”