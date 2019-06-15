

Pat Darrah, CTV News Toronto





Hundreds of workers have been busy setting up various stages since Friday morning for the Raptors Championship parade. And work won’t be complete until Monday morning, according to an organizer on site today.

The main stage, located outside the front doors of City Hall overlooks what will be a sea of people come Monday afternoon.

To accommodate as many people as possible, workers are covering over the fountain area with over 600 pieces of plywood.

The parade starts Monday at 10 a.m. at the Princes’ Gates on the Exhibition Place grounds and works its way through the downtown arriving at Nathan Philips Square in the afternoon.

You can watch the parade live at 10 a.m. ET Monday on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, CTV, CP24, CTV News Channel and TSN.