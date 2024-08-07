TORONTO
Toronto

Premier Doug Ford to hold news conference in Mississauga

FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference alongside the province’s minister of infrastructure in Mississauga this morning.

Ford and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma are expected to speak to members of the media at a news conference at 9 a.m.

The event will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 app.

