TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about the province’s reopening plan today.

The announcement comes a day after Solicitor General Sylvia Jones suggested Ontario would move away from the regional reopening approach that was used following the province’s first two lockdowns.

Instead, Jones said the government would pursue a "sector by sector" reopening strategy, though specific details of that plan have yet to be revealed.

Ontario has been under a stay-at-home order for more than a month, which is set to expire on June 2 at the earliest.

The order has seen the provincewide closure of all non-essential businesses, as well as outdoor amenities such as golf course and basketball courts.

However, Health Minister Christine Elliott said earlier this week that the government will reopen those amenities “on or before June 2” as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations related to the disease continue to trend downward in recent weeks.

Another 1,588 new infections of COVID-19 were recorded across the province on Wednesday, marking the second straight day in which case numbers have remained below the 2,000 mark.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has said that he would like to see fewer than 1,000 daily cases of the novel coronavirus reported before significantly easing public health restrictions further.

The premier’s announcement will follow an update from the province’s COVID-19 science table, which will deliver new modelling numbers on the spread of the disease in Ontario.

Ford will be joined by Minister Elliott and Dr. Williams for the announcement at Queen’s Park.

CTV News Toronto will stream the news conference live at 3 p.m.