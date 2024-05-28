Power restored for most after outage affecting thousands in East York

Power has now been restored for most customers following a morning outage which knocked thousands of customers offline in East York.

The outage started shortly after 6 a.m. and was caused by damaged overhead equipment, Toronto Hydro said. It stretched roughly from Danforth Avenue to St. Clair Avenue, between Main Street and Donlands Avenue.

"At peak, about 4,000 customers were without power, however, we were able to restore power to the majority of customers in the area through switching," Toronto Hydro told CP24.com in an email.

The utility said power was expected to be restored by around noon. At around noon, they said all but around 100 customers are back online. Power is expected to be restored for everyone by around 2 p.m.

Michael Garron Hospital was in the area of the outage but was not impacted, Toronto Hydro said.