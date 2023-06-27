Postmedia in merger talks with Toronto Star owner Nordstar

A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Montreal police issue Amber Alert for twin girls

Police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls from Montreal. An alert issued Tuesday evening said the pair was abducted by their mother, Genevieve Goupil, 49, who is described by police as being 'mentally unstable.'

The two abducted girls are Frederique Marier Goupil and Sacha Marier Goupil. (Source: alerteamber.ca)

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton