Possible 'vehicle convoy' prompts police to shut down roads around Queen's Park
Toronto police said they have shut down roads surrounding Queen's Park and hospital row this morning in anticipation of a possible demonstration involving "a number of vehicles."
In a post on social media, police said a “potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles” has prompted officers to shut down Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street to College Street, University Avenue, from College Street to Elm Street, and Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.
Police cruisers, TTC buses, and dump trucks could be seen blocking off the area on Tuesday morning.
Police cruisers, TTC buses, and dump trucks are blocking vehicle access to the area around Queens Park. Police told CP24 that investigators "received information" that a vehicle convoy may be entering the City of Toronto.
Police said the closures are in effect as a precaution to protect hospital row, which is located near Queen's Park.
A spokesperson for Toronto police confirmed that the potential demonstration is believed to be connected to anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education protests labelled the "1 Million March For Children." Last week, thousands of people attended demonstrations nationwide to call for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculums in Canada.
More than 1,000 counter-protesters showed up at Queen's Park last week for the 1 Million March For Children protest in Toronto.
The heavy police presence around Queen's Park comes just one day after MPPs returned to the provincial legislature after summer break.
Despite the traffic blockade, the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) plans to go ahead with its planned protest at Queen's Park this afternoon.
On Monday, thousands of people gathered on the lawn of Queen's Park to speak out against privatizing health care in the province.
Protesters are shown outside Queen's Park on Monday afternoon. Thousands are expected to partake in a demonstration against the further privatization of healthcare in Ontario. (Beth Macdonell)The OHC has confirmed that it plans to return to Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon to allow members of the Jewish community who observed Yom Kippur on Monday to participate.
Unclear when convoy expected to arrive in Toronto
Police have not said how many vehicle they expect to arrive with the convoy.
"I’m not going to speculate on the number of vehicles," Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters outside Toronto police headquarters on Tuesday morning.
She added that police are not able to provide a timeline for when they expect the convoy to arrive.
"As soon as we plan to reopen the roads, we will make the public aware," Redman said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran's invitation to Canada's Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Developer says it's moving to build 5,000 rental units because of Liberals' GST break
A Toronto-based real estate company says it is planning to build 5,000 new rental units in urban centres across the country as a result of the federal government's decision to eliminate GST charges on rental developments.
No new oil, coal projects needed as fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
How the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection started with a friendship bracelet
Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
Montreal
-
Man, 49, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.
A man was killed after being stabbed in the town of Westmount, on the island of Montreal, on Monday night.
-
4 families relocated after fire rips through homes in Laval
Four homes were damaged and four families were relocated after a fire broke out in Laval on Tuesday morning.
-
Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore early this morning.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
-
31 people treated in hospital following rowdy unsanctioned street parties in London
London police officers had a busy homecoming weekend responding to street parties where “projectiles” where thrown at officers, property was damaged and other “acts of violence,” a number of charges were laid as a result.
-
Homeless hub locations divide council members and public, but mayor says plan still a ‘whole of community response’
A deepening political divide over London’s plan to address the homelessness crisis may be a symptom of continued confusion and uncertainty among council’s constituents.
Kitchener
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper Park
Less than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
-
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Ottawa
-
'Absolutely it was racially motivated' says RBC bank client after police called to investigate transaction
An Ottawa woman plans to file a human rights complaint against the Royal Bank of Canada after a routine trip to her branch to pick-up her credit card resulted in what she calls a dehumanizing and racist experience to prove her identity to police.
-
Traffic resumes on St. Lawrence Seaway after stuck ship refloated
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says marine traffic has resumed after a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. was successfully refloa
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday, Sept. 30 is the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, Oct. 2.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
-
Suspect arrested in department store arson
Windsor police have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an arson at a department store in the city’s east end.
-
Amherstburg votes in favour of regional garbage collection
The Town of Amherstburg is voting ‘yes’ to regional garbage collection in Essex County – making it the third municipality to give its support.
Barrie
-
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
City of Barrie behind new signs discouraging panhandling
The City of Barrie has started to post signs discouraging panhandling, but they won't be staying as is for long.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor
A new report says Nova Scotia's ambulance service is in a "critical state" and isn't meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
-
Inflation impacts on Maritime tourism
As the summer winds down, so does the tourist season in the Maritimes, and while some visitors are returning — there's been a change in travel patterns across the American border.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Calgary, Edmonton reveal jerseys for upcoming Heritage Classic
When the Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium next month, both teams will be decked out in some new duds.
Winnipeg
-
Federal minister criticizes Manitoba Tory ad that cites rejection of landfill search
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives came under fire Monday for taking out a newspaper ad that highlights, in part, the province's decision to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
3 more B.C. First Nations gain control over on-reserve education
At a ceremony on the Capilano Reserve, three First Nations celebrated agreements with the B.C. and federal governments that put control of on-reserve education in their hands.
-
These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.
It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?
Edmonton
-
Oilers blanked by Jets in preseason roadie
Laurent Brossoit relished being back on the ice and it showed. Brossoit made 26 saves as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 in pre-season action on Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm again today, cooling trend begins Wednesday
A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 11 to 15 C range for LOWS! The average HIGH for Sept. 26 is 16 C.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton
There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.