Possible 'vehicle convoy' prompts police to shut down roads around Queen's Park

Toronto police said they have shut down roads surrounding Queen's Park and hospital row this morning in anticipation of a possible demonstration involving "a number of vehicles."

In a post on social media, police said a “potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles” has prompted officers to shut down Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street to College Street, University Avenue, from College Street to Elm Street, and Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.

Police cruisers, TTC buses, and dump trucks could be seen blocking off the area on Tuesday morning.

Police told CP24 that investigators "received information" that a vehicle convoy may be entering the City of Toronto.

Police said the closures are in effect as a precaution to protect hospital row, which is located near Queen's Park.

A spokesperson for Toronto police confirmed that the potential demonstration is believed to be connected to anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education protests labelled the "1 Million March For Children." Last week, thousands of people attended demonstrations nationwide to call for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculums in Canada.

More than 1,000 counter-protesters showed up at Queen's Park last week for the 1 Million March For Children protest in Toronto.

The heavy police presence around Queen's Park comes just one day after MPPs returned to the provincial legislature after summer break.

Despite the traffic blockade, the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) plans to go ahead with its planned protest at Queen's Park this afternoon.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered on the lawn of Queen's Park to speak out against privatizing health care in the province.

Protesters are shown outside Queen's Park on Monday afternoon. Thousands are expected to partake in a demonstration against the further privatization of healthcare in Ontario. (Beth Macdonell)The OHC has confirmed that it plans to return to Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon to allow members of the Jewish community who observed Yom Kippur on Monday to participate.

Unclear when convoy expected to arrive in Toronto

Police have not said how many vehicle they expect to arrive with the convoy.

"I’m not going to speculate on the number of vehicles," Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters outside Toronto police headquarters on Tuesday morning.

She added that police are not able to provide a timeline for when they expect the convoy to arrive.

"As soon as we plan to reopen the roads, we will make the public aware," Redman said.