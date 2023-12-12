TORONTO
Toronto

    • Porter Airlines flight diverts to Toronto Pearson as 'precaution'

    The first Porter Airlines plane does a fly past at the city centre airport in Toronto, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2006. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) The first Porter Airlines plane does a fly past at the city centre airport in Toronto, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2006. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    A Porter Airlines flight was forced to divert to Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon as a "precaution."

    The aircraft, flying out of Montreal's airport just after 12:50 p.m., had nearly made it to Toronto's Billy Bishop airport – its initial destination – but had to redirect to Pearson.

    A spokesperson for Porter Airlines said the diversion was due to a "hydraulic indication," which is now being assessed by the maintenance team.

    "The aircraft landed safely at Toronto Pearson without incident," the airline said in a statement.

    The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CTV News the plane flew to Pearson due to its longer runway, adding arrangements were made for affected passengers to ensure they reached their destinations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News