Porsche and Audi stolen in armed home invasion captured on video: Hamilton police

Police have released video footage of a group of suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Hamilton last weekend.

The videos show four suspects arriving at a home in the area of Hopkins Court and York Road in Dundas, Ont. in the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

Police said the suspects were operating a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck at the time.

According to police, the suspects “forcefully” entered the residence at around 4:30 a.m. and brandished firearms.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects arriving at the home. In the footage, one of them appears to kick the front door before all four proceed inside.

Another video taken from inside the garage of the home and shows the suspects opening the hood of a Porche parked inside. The suspects were seen struggling to open the garage door but were eventually successful in getting the car out into the laneway. The suspects subsequently took off with the Porche and an Audi that was parked outside the home. The victims were not physically injured, police added.

“Detectives are asking residents in the area of Hopkins Court and York Road to review their security surveillance cameras between 4:15 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the morning of the incident for any signs of suspicious activity,” a news release issued by Hamilton police read.

“Moreover, investigators are keen to hear from individuals who were driving in the area and may have dash camera footage that could provide valuable insights into the incident.”

A silver Porche 992 with Ontario licence plate CYXR654, along with a navy blue Audi Q5 with Ontario licence plate CXLJ430, were stolen during the home invasion, police said.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released.

“As the investigation progresses, Hamilton Police emphasize the importance of community engagement in identifying and locating the suspects,” the police release continued. “Investigators are requesting anyone with information to come forward.”