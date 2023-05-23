Popular Ontario beach makes list of best 50 in North America

A popular Ontario getaway spot has been ranked as one of the 50 best beaches in North America.

The 50 Best Beaches in North America list, which was released last week by a group called The World’s Best Beaches, ranked Indian Head Cove as the 50th best beach.

Tobermory, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Flickr)

Indian Head Cove is located in Bruce Peninsula National Park, which is near Tobermory. It is located about 295 kilometres north west of Toronto.

The popular Ontario tourist spot was one of only two Canadian beaches to make the list. San Josef, which is located in a remote north-west corner of Vancouver Island, ranked 16th on the list.

According to the list, the best beach is North America is Trunk Beach, located in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The group said they rank the beaches after collecting votes from more than 750 of the "world's most recognized and experienced travel influencers, journalists, and experts."

"They helped us create a list of beaches that will aide all other travelers and beach lovers out there access shores that will leave a magical and indelible imprint."