The driver of a commercial vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian on Thursday night may not have known they hit someone, Toronto police say.

At around 9:30 p.m., the vehicle turned south onto Bathurst Street from Lennox Avenue and hit a man who police believe had fallen onto the roadway.

The victim suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died at the scene.

The vehicle, which police describe as a “large commercial vehicle, green in colour,” failed to stop and has yet to be located.

“It’s entirely possible that they may not even be aware of what occurred, just given the size of the vehicle that’s been reported,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24, adding that early reports suggested the vehicle was a garbage truck.

“If you were working last night here in this area, give us a call at Traffic Services.”

Moore said due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, they have yet to identify him. They believe he is in his 60s.

“We’re going to be having to work with the coroner’s office to try to identify this man from finger prints and dental records,” he said.

Police have spoken to some witnesses and are now canvassing the area surveillance video.

“We need public assistance with this investigation,” Moore said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.