TORONTO
Toronto

Police to provide update on investigation into Toronto street gang

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share

Toronto police are set to provide details on an interprovincial guns and drugs investigation targeting a Toronto street gang.

Deputy Chief Rob Johnson and Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Guns and Gangs Task Force are expected to provide details on the investigation at Toronto Police Headquarters Thursday morning.

The investigation is expected to get underway at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 app.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News