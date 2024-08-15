Police to provide update on investigation into Toronto street gang

Toronto police are set to provide details on an interprovincial guns and drugs investigation targeting a Toronto street gang.

Deputy Chief Rob Johnson and Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Guns and Gangs Task Force are expected to provide details on the investigation at Toronto Police Headquarters Thursday morning.

The investigation is expected to get underway at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 app.