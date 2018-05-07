

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Cadaver dogs and homicide detectives will begin searching more properties linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur starting this week.

Police have already searched numerous properties connected to the 66-year-old landscaper but Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said there are still close to 100 properties investigators want to visit.

In a news conference last month, Idsinga said officers were waiting for warmer weather to resume searching the properties.

Idsinga would not disclose the location of the properties that will be searched.

McArthur, who is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight men between 2010 and 2017, was first arrested in January.

Many of the victims McArthur is alleged to have murdered had ties to the city’s LGBT community.

Police have confirmed that the dismembered bodies of seven of the men were found on a Leaside property where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Police say the remains of one of the victims, Majeed Kayhan, have not yet been identified.