Police fatally shoot man after woman stabbed at Scarborough home; SIU called in

A man has died after being shot by Toronto police inside a home in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to a home in the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, police learned that a male suspect was still in the house with a child.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said there was an interaction between officers and the suspect, resulting in him being shot.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman who was stabbed was also transported to hospital with serious injuries, and she is in stable condition.

Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing and shooting in Scarborough. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police said the child was okay and was not physically injured.

Ramer said he would not release further details about the incident as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Jan Higgins, a long-time resident in the neighbourhood, was shocked and saddened about the incident.

She says it is not something she has seen happen in the area before.

Another woman who lives on the street called the incident "traumatic."

"It's incredibly scary that something like this is actually happening in the neighbourhood. It's a quiet neighbourhood," she said. "I'm really shocked that this type of violence is occurring in this day and age."