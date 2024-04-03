Police set up command post as search for missing Richmond Hill man continues

Police are scouring a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for signs of a missing 49-year-old man last seen over the weekend.

Kwok Wai Leung was last seen by his family at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said that he left his home on Mallery Street, near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road, on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

“He has not returned home and his family has been unable to contact him,” York Regional Police (YRP) said in a news release.

On Tuesday night, police began a ground search but called it off due to the inclement weather. Their search resumed on Wednesday morning.

Police have also set up a command post at 1 William F. Bell Parkway in Richmond Hill.

Leung is described as an Asian male who is five-foot-five and 175 pounds with dark-brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.