TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police set up command post as search for missing Richmond Hill man continues

    Kwok Wai Leung, 49, of Richmond Hill, was last seen on March 31. (YRP photos) Kwok Wai Leung, 49, of Richmond Hill, was last seen on March 31. (YRP photos)
    Share

    Police are scouring a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for signs of a missing 49-year-old man last seen over the weekend.

    Kwok Wai Leung was last seen by his family at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

    Police said that he left his home on Mallery Street, near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road, on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

    “He has not returned home and his family has been unable to contact him,” York Regional Police (YRP) said in a news release.

    On Tuesday night, police began a ground search but called it off due to the inclement weather. Their search resumed on Wednesday morning.

    Police have also set up a command post at 1 William F. Bell Parkway in Richmond Hill.

    Leung is described as an Asian male who is five-foot-five and 175 pounds with dark-brown eyes and short black hair.

    He was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News