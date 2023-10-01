Toronto

Police seek suspects following non-fatal stabbing in Toronto's downtown core

Police are searching for suspects following an overnight stabbing close to Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Police say the stabbing occurred near the intersection of Queen and Vanauley streets, just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It is alleged that the victim got into an argument with “a group of males,” and was then stabbed. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

