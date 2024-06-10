Police seek arson suspects after multiple vehicles set on fire in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) are looking to identify arson suspects in connection to numerous vehicle fires that happened in Markham last week.

According to police, the first incident happened on June 6 at approximately 1 a.m. in the Laidlaw Boulevard and Heritage Road area. There, a suspect was seen setting fire to three vehicles in the area, and then fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

The following Saturday, June 8 at around 2 a.m., police responded to another call for vehicles on fire in the same area. Police say that the suspect carried gas jugs to the area of the fire before fleeing the scene in the same suspect vehicle.

In both instances, police say that the arsons happened near auto body shops.

Police say that investigators are working to determine if the incidents are linked, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or dash cam footage, is urged to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers.