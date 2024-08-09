Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman

Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.

Police say that 75-year-old Sadie Harvey left her residence in the area of Chelton Drive and Grovewood Street at around 8:45 p.m. and never came back.

Police say that they are concerned for Harvey’s “well-being” and have set up a command post nearby on King Road as they search for signs of her.

Harvey is described as white, approximately five-foot-two with a small build, blue eyes and white neck-length hair. She was last seen a blue and grey jacket, black pants and black flat shoes. She was also carrying a black purse.

Police tell CP24 that they are particularly concerned about Harvey given the heavy rainfall expected to hit the GTA today, with Environment Canada warning of the possibility of up to 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being urged to contact police.