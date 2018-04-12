

CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two suspects after two males were seriously wounded in separate stabbings in Toronto’s Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood.

The pair of incidents occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the Clinton and Harbord streets area, which is near Bloor and Bathurst streets.

Police say the first victim was stabbed in the back by a suspect who then took off.

Shortly after, a second male victim was stabbed in the chest, also in the Clinton and Harbord streets area.

Paramedics transported both victims to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male wearing a Roots tracksuit. The second is described as a brown-skinned male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

They urge anyone who spots someone fitting these descriptions to not approach them and immediately call police.