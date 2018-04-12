Police searching for suspects after two males stabbed in Toronto's Little Italy
Police tape blocks off an area in Toronto's Little Italy where two people suffered stab wounds in two separate incidents on April 12, 2018.
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 2:22PM EDT
Police are searching for two suspects after two males were seriously wounded in separate stabbings in Toronto’s Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood.
The pair of incidents occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the Clinton and Harbord streets area, which is near Bloor and Bathurst streets.
Police say the first victim was stabbed in the back by a suspect who then took off.
Shortly after, a second male victim was stabbed in the chest, also in the Clinton and Harbord streets area.
Paramedics transported both victims to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male wearing a Roots tracksuit. The second is described as a brown-skinned male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
They urge anyone who spots someone fitting these descriptions to not approach them and immediately call police.