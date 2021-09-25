TORONTO -- Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is investigating after an 18-year-old male was shot in the city’s east end.

The victim has been identified as Hamilton resident Yua Blut Kaw.

Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Cannon Street East and Barnesdale Avenue North in Hamilton.

It is alleged that Kaw was walking when he was approached by a dark-coloured four-door sedan. Police say multiple shots were then fired from the car, striking Kaw.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, Hamilton Police say they do not have a description of the suspects.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day as police canvass for witnesses and video surveillance,” police said in a release on the investigation.

They are asking anyone who believes they could assist police with the investigation to contact Hamilton Police detective David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123.