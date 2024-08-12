TORONTO
Police searching for suspect, vehicle after man fatally shot in Vaughan

Police in York Region are looking for a Black 2013 Ford-150 with the Ontario licence plate BK15799 that is wanted in connection with an Aug. 9 homicide in Vaughan. This vehicle was reported stolen and has not been located. (YRP photos) Police in York Region are looking for a Black 2013 Ford-150 with the Ontario licence plate BK15799 that is wanted in connection with an Aug. 9 homicide in Vaughan. This vehicle was reported stolen and has not been located. (YRP photos)
Police in York Region are looking for suspect as well as a black pick-up truck after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot late last week in Vaughan.

On Aug. 9, at 2:12 p.m., York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to a residence near Islington and Kiloran avenues, just north of Langstaff Road, for a report of shots fired.

There, officers found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Jorge-Ivan Navas, 57, of Vaughan.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect vehicle, which is being described as a black 2013 Ford-150 with the Ontario licence plate BK15799. This vehicle was reported stolen and has not been located, YRP said.

Police have not released any suspect description.

They want to speak with any witnesses who may have observed this vehicle in the area between Aug. 8 and 9.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the YRP’s Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

