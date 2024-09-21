TORONTO
Toronto

Police searching for suspect after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home

Henry Ai, 23, is pictured. (Handout /YRP) Henry Ai, 23, is pictured. (Handout /YRP)
York Regional Police say they are looking for a homicide suspect after a wellness check led police to a body at a home in Richmond Hill early Saturday.

Police responded to conduct a wellness check at a home in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue – in the area of Bayview Avenue and Elgin Mills Road – at around 8:25 a.m.

When officers entered the home, they found an adult dead inside.

Police did not identify the victim or say how they died.

In a news release Saturday, police said they are now looking for 23-year-old Henry Ai.

"If you see Ai, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately," police said.

They said he is not believed to be driving a vehicle, but he is known to use public transportation and ride-share services.

Police describe Ai as an Asian male, standing six-foot-two with a thin build. He has short, black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeve sweater, white-collared shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police are appealing to anyone with video surveillance from the area from Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. to contact investigators.

